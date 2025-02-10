© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Judges respond to new bail and arraignment plan

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 10, 2025 at 3:48 PM EST
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left is bald and is wearing a blue blazer, white button-down shirt and a maroon tie; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing a grey sweater over a blue shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a dark grey button-down shirt, light grey tie, jeans and sneakers.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Joseph D. Valentino and Richard A. Dollinger on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 10, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Ever since the passage of bail reform, lawmakers and police have debated its merits.

Our guests discuss Monroe County's new Centralized Arraignment Plan, which could have serious implications. The new plan takes effect at the end of March.

We talk with retired judges about how it will work, who is affected, and more.

Our guests:

  • Hon. Joseph D. Valentino, New York State Supreme Court Justice (ret.)
  • Hon. Richard A. Dollinger, New York Court of Claims Judge (ret.)

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
