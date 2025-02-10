Judges respond to new bail and arraignment plan
Ever since the passage of bail reform, lawmakers and police have debated its merits.
Our guests discuss Monroe County's new Centralized Arraignment Plan, which could have serious implications. The new plan takes effect at the end of March.
We talk with retired judges about how it will work, who is affected, and more.
Our guests:
- Hon. Joseph D. Valentino, New York State Supreme Court Justice (ret.)
- Hon. Richard A. Dollinger, New York Court of Claims Judge (ret.)