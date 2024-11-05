National election results
The WXXI local news team is covering the 2024 elections around Monroe County and Rochester, New York.
Live updates from our Monroe County Election Day blog
One of the few upsets in the region in Tuesday’s election was in Livingston County, where incumbent District Attorney Greg McCaffrey, the Democrat and…
Voters in Rush authorized the town to amend a lease agreement it has with A Horse's Friend Inc., extending the lease term through 2035.Voters approved the…
Voters in Greece rejected a local law to amend the procedure for filling vacancies on the Town Board and in the supervisor's seat by 55% to 45%, according…
Across Monroe County, there were several local, county, and state judicial races on the ballot Tuesday.Two candidates battled for a Monroe County Court…
Live Election Updates From NPR
