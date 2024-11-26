Rochester's proposed “Good Cause” bill: we heard from advocates; now we talk to housing providers

12:00: Christine Green on her memoir, “Sweet Tooth”

1:00: Housing providers on Rochester’s proposed “Good Cause Eviction” bill

What is your earliest childhood memory? And do you think that moment in your mind is exactly how it played out in reality, or is it an amalgamation of photos you’ve seen, stories you’ve been told, or perhaps, just what you hope that moment could have been? And what can you learn from that? Local author Christine Green takes readers on a journey through some of her earliest memories in “Sweet Tooth.” She describes the collection of nonfiction pieces as about life as an anxiety-ridden girl in 1970s California who grew up to be an anxiety-ridden writer in Western New York. This hour, we sit down with Green to discuss memory; how sensing a smell, taste, or touch can take us back to specific moments in our lives; and the value of writing and remembering. In studio:



Christine Green, author of “Sweet Tooth”

Rochester City Council has been considering what’s often known as "Good Cause Eviction" legislation. There are a number of flavors of Good Cause legislation, and Council will have to decide if it wants to adopt one of them. Several weeks ago, we heard from the advocates. Now we hear from property owners and landlords who oppose the legislation. Our guests:

