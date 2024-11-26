© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Housing providers on Rochester’s proposed “Good Cause Eviction” bill

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 26, 2024 at 2:53 PM EST
Four men wearing headphones in a radio talk studio: a man front left is bald, has a dark beard, and is wearing a dark sweatshirt, jeans, and black shoes; a man back left is bald, has a grey mustache and beard, and is wearing a grey suit with a light blue shirt and a dark blue tie; a man back center has short brown hair and is wearing a black t-shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple plaid button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Orlando Ortiz, (foreground) Alex Castro, and Matthew Drouin on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 26, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Rochester City Council has been considering what’s often known as "Good Cause Eviction" legislation. There are a number of flavors of Good Cause legislation, and Council will have to decide if it wants to adopt one of them.

Several weeks ago, we heard from the advocates. Now we hear from property owners and landlords who oppose the legislation.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams