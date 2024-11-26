Housing providers on Rochester’s proposed “Good Cause Eviction” bill
Rochester City Council has been considering what’s often known as "Good Cause Eviction" legislation. There are a number of flavors of Good Cause legislation, and Council will have to decide if it wants to adopt one of them.
Several weeks ago, we heard from the advocates. Now we hear from property owners and landlords who oppose the legislation.
Our guests:
- Matthew Drouin, president of Freedom First Real Estate Investors Association
- Orlando Ortiz, owner of ROC On Property Management
- Alex Castro, president and CEO of PathStone Corporation