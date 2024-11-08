Discussing Rochester’s proposed Good Cause bill

John Schlia / WXXI News Gino Fanelli

For months, Rochester City Council has deliberated on a bill to grant what is sometimes known as Good Cause eviction protections for its renters.

Good Cause would require landlords to have a reason to evict tenants from properties, and place a cap on annual rent increases.

The debate surrounding the proposal and what units it would effect has held the bill in a sort of limbo. Our guests discuss it with host Gino Fanelli.

