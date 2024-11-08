© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Discussing Rochester’s proposed Good Cause bill

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 8, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST
For months, Rochester City Council has deliberated on a bill to grant what is sometimes known as Good Cause eviction protections for its renters.

Good Cause would require landlords to have a reason to evict tenants from properties, and place a cap on annual rent increases.

The debate surrounding the proposal and what units it would effect has held the bill in a sort of limbo. Our guests discuss it with host Gino Fanelli.

In studio:

Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
