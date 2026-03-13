Olympic figure skaters to hit the ice at Blue Cross Arena

Alysa Liu and Ilia Malinin, aka the "Quad God," are among the U.S. Olympic figure skating team medalists scheduled to hit the ice at Blue Cross Arena on May 5.

They're coming as part of the 2026 Stars on Ice tour, a production that was started in 1986 by figure skating legend Scott Hamilton.

Liu made headlines during this year's Winter Olympic Games when she became the first American to win the women's gold medal since 2002. Malinin helped carry the U.S. figure skating team to a gold. Malinin got the Quad God nickname after he became the first skater to complete a quadruple axel in competition.

Many other members of the 2026 team are scheduled to perform, including:



Olympic team gold medalists and ice dance silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who are also three-time reigning world champions and seven-time reigning U.S. champions.

Three-time U.S. champion Amber Glenn.

Gold medalists and U.S. champions Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea.

World silver medalist and U.S. champion Isabeau Levito.

Bronze medalist and U.S. champion Jason Brown.

Olympian Andrew Torgashev.

Olympians Emily Chan & Spencer Howe.

More information on the lineup is available at starsonice.com. Tickets are also available there and through ticketmaster.com.