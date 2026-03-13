12:00: Defining modern masculinity

1:00: New 'Jewish food hub,' NYS budget updates, why care about classic art forms?

Steve Peacock is a childhood sexual abuse survivor who has dedicated his work to helping others — particularly young men. One aspect of that work focuses on what modern masculinity means. Some of the most popular male influencers include the Tate and Paul brothers. Peacock wants to create a different idea of masculinity. We discuss what that looks and sounds like with Peacock and with local high school students. Our guests:



Steve Peacock, childhood sexual abuse survivor and prevention advocate, board member and speaker for I Have The Right To, and vice president of strategic growth for Edelman Financial Engines

James Hay, senior at McQuaid Jesuit High School

Eric Guset, junior at McQuaid Jesuit High School

Adam Baber, director of service and justice at McQuaid Jesuit High School

Then in our second hour, we wrap up the week with a look at some of the stories generating buzz in the region. First, two businesses in Brighton are working to merge under one roof. As reported by WXXI's Brian Sharp, Malek's Bakery and Lipman's Kosher Market are hoping to become a "Jewish food hub," of sorts. Sharp joins us to discuss the goals and challenges of the plan. Then, state lawmakers have voted on their "one-house" counterproposals to Governor Kathy Hochul's state budget plan. Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King shares the latest. And finally, actor Timothée Chalamet is taking some heat for comments he made about ballet and opera. During a recent interview with Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar nominee said "no one cares" about the two art forms. Artists in those fields fired back, emphasizing the value of centuries-old modes of artistic expression. Why should we perform, study, and enjoy classic art forms? We discuss it with WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami, The Route's Hannah Maier, and a local teacher and student from the Strings for Success program. Our guests:



Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Samuel King, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network

Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM

Hannah Maier, music director and afternoon host for The Route

Patty Yarmel, Ph.D., founder and co-director of Strings for Success

Taybian Wells, sixth grader at Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School 19

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.