Connections

Christine Green on her memoir, "Sweet Tooth"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 26, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST
What is your earliest childhood memory? And do you think that moment in your mind is exactly how it played out in reality, or is it an amalgamation of photos you’ve seen, stories you’ve been told, or perhaps, just what you hope that moment could have been? And what can you learn from that?

Local author Christine Green takes readers on a journey through some of her earliest memories in “Sweet Tooth.” She describes the collection of nonfiction pieces as about life as an anxiety-ridden girl in 1970s California who grew up to be an anxiety-ridden writer in Western New York.

This hour, we sit down with Green to discuss memory; how sensing a smell, taste, or touch can take us back to specific moments in our lives; and the value of writing and remembering.

In studio:

