Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 24, 2023

First hour: Democrats on the party changing its presidential primary calendar

Second hour: 2023 Oscars preview

The Democratic Party has dramatically changed their presidential primary calendar. No longer will Iowa and New Hampshire lead off; instead, the party is prioritizing larger states with more overall diversity. Critics call it the end of retail politics; supporters have been asking for the change for a long time. So where is New York State in line? Our guests discuss it:



Dustin Czarny, Democratic caucus chair for the New York State of the Elections Commissioner Association

Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, political consultant and executive vice chair for the Monroe County Democratic Party

Then in our second hour, it’s our annual Oscars preview. Our guests discuss this year’s nominations and their picks for this year’s Academy Award winners. We also discuss trends in film, what’s popular among audiences at the box office, and an Oscars trivia party at the Little Theatre. Our guests: