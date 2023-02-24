Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 24, 2023
First hour: Democrats on the party changing its presidential primary calendar
Second hour: 2023 Oscars preview
The Democratic Party has dramatically changed their presidential primary calendar. No longer will Iowa and New Hampshire lead off; instead, the party is prioritizing larger states with more overall diversity. Critics call it the end of retail politics; supporters have been asking for the change for a long time. So where is New York State in line? Our guests discuss it:
- Dustin Czarny, Democratic caucus chair for the New York State of the Elections Commissioner Association
- Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, political consultant and executive vice chair for the Monroe County Democratic Party
Then in our second hour, it’s our annual Oscars preview. Our guests discuss this year’s nominations and their picks for this year’s Academy Award winners. We also discuss trends in film, what’s popular among audiences at the box office, and an Oscars trivia party at the Little Theatre. Our guests:
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
- Jackie McGriff, owner of Jackie Photography, and co-founder of the Our Voices Project
- Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
- Matt DeTurck, events and special programming coordinator for the Little Theatre, and creative director for the Anomaly Film Festival