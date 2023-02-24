© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 24, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 24, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST
democratic_donkey_symbol.jpg

First hour: Democrats on the party changing its presidential primary calendar

Second hour: 2023 Oscars preview

The Democratic Party has dramatically changed their presidential primary calendar. No longer will Iowa and New Hampshire lead off; instead, the party is prioritizing larger states with more overall diversity. Critics call it the end of retail politics; supporters have been asking for the change for a long time. So where is New York State in line? Our guests discuss it:

  • Dustin Czarny, Democratic caucus chair for the New York State of the Elections Commissioner Association
  • Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, political consultant and executive vice chair for the Monroe County Democratic Party

Then in our second hour, it’s our annual Oscars preview. Our guests discuss this year’s nominations and their picks for this year’s Academy Award winners. We also discuss trends in film, what’s popular among audiences at the box office, and an Oscars trivia party at the Little Theatre. Our guests:

  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
  • Jackie McGriff, owner of Jackie Photography, and co-founder of the Our Voices Project
  • Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
  • Matt DeTurck, events and special programming coordinator for the Little Theatre, and creative director for the Anomaly Film Festival
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
