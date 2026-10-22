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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

'Connections on the Road': Mental health on campus

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
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WXXI Public Media
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WXXI Public Media

We welcome a live audience at The Little Theatre for a conversation about student mental health on college and university campuses.

Are colleges doing enough to support students? The issue is a growing concern, leading higher education institutions to establish new programs, services, and — in some cases — new grading and evaluation criteria to meet students' needs.

WXXI has gathered data from more than 20 colleges and universities in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region related to how they are supporting students. You can access that data below.

Our panelists discuss what works, where they see gaps, and what students say they need.

Our guests:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams