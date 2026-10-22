'Connections on the Road': Mental health on campus

We welcome a live audience at The Little Theatre for a conversation about student mental health on college and university campuses.

Are colleges doing enough to support students? The issue is a growing concern, leading higher education institutions to establish new programs, services, and — in some cases — new grading and evaluation criteria to meet students' needs.

WXXI has gathered data from more than 20 colleges and universities in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region related to how they are supporting students. You can access that data below.

Our panelists discuss what works, where they see gaps, and what students say they need.

Our guests:



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.