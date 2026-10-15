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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: NY gubernatorial debate; Peace Village moves forward; 'Bea Arthur: The Documentary'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 15, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT
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It's our weekly news roundup.

We begin this week's episode with a look at New York's gubernatorial race. In a televised debate Tuesday night, Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman sparred over affordability issues and immigration. NYPNN correspondent Jon Campbell shares his takeaways.

Then, plans to revive Rochester’s only sanctioned homeless encampment have been approved. As reported by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli, Peace Village will be reestablished with prefabricated pallet shelters. He explains the latest.

Then, calling all fans of “Maude” and “The Golden Girls.” A new documentary about Bea Arthur will be screened at The Little Theatre later this month. “Bea Arthur: The Documentary – ‘I’ve Done Everything Except Porn’” is a love letter to the star. Filmmaker Dan Watt was Arthur's close friend. He and The Little's Scott Pukos join us for a preview.

Our guests:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams