Coming up: NY gubernatorial debate; Peace Village moves forward; 'Bea Arthur: The Documentary'

It's our weekly news roundup.

We begin this week's episode with a look at New York's gubernatorial race. In a televised debate Tuesday night, Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman sparred over affordability issues and immigration. NYPNN correspondent Jon Campbell shares his takeaways.

Then, plans to revive Rochester’s only sanctioned homeless encampment have been approved. As reported by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli, Peace Village will be reestablished with prefabricated pallet shelters. He explains the latest.

Then, calling all fans of “Maude” and “The Golden Girls.” A new documentary about Bea Arthur will be screened at The Little Theatre later this month. “Bea Arthur: The Documentary – ‘I’ve Done Everything Except Porn’” is a love letter to the star. Filmmaker Dan Watt was Arthur's close friend. He and The Little's Scott Pukos join us for a preview.

Our guests:



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.