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Connections
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"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: A tale of two (climate) migrations

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 14, 2026 at 8:54 AM EDT
A smiling woman with short dark hair sits in front of a white wall wearing a red blazer over a black blouse.
Provided
Claire Brunel

The phrase "climate migration" most often refers to people relocating due to concerns about their homes becoming unlivable as a result of climate change.

But according to American University professor Claire Brunel, Ph.D., it can also refer to firms and factories making cross-border moves due to climate regulation. According to Brunel's research, fears of companies fleeing are largely unfounded. It's when those industries stay put — and don't adapt to green technology — that they push people out.

What are some examples? How can we ensure green tech can be available where it's needed most? And what does all of this mean for Rust Belt cities like Rochester?

Brunel is in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council. She joins us to discuss those questions and more.

Our guest:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams