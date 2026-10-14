Coming up: A tale of two (climate) migrations

The phrase "climate migration" most often refers to people relocating due to concerns about their homes becoming unlivable as a result of climate change.

But according to American University professor Claire Brunel, Ph.D., it can also refer to firms and factories making cross-border moves due to climate regulation. According to Brunel's research, fears of companies fleeing are largely unfounded. It's when those industries stay put — and don't adapt to green technology — that they push people out.

What are some examples? How can we ensure green tech can be available where it's needed most? And what does all of this mean for Rust Belt cities like Rochester?

Brunel is in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council. She joins us to discuss those questions and more.

Our guest:

Claire Brunel, Ph.D., associate professor at American University

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