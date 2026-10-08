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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: Measles spreads across the state; ICE detention facility set to expand; ImageOut returns 

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 8, 2026 at 8:48 AM EDT
This stock image shows a person with measles.
Наталья Майшева
/
Adobe Stock

What do you need to know about the spread of measles in New York? On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency due to the increase in cases. In the first segment of the return of our weekly news roundup, we're joined by Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown. She explains the latest with the outbreak, how the disease spreads, and what you need to know about protecting yourself. Then, we turn our attention to immigration issues. As reported by WXXI's Brian Sharp and Jose Sandoval, plans to expand an ICE detention facility in Batavia now include a soft-sided or tent project that would house women. Sharp discusses the updates and provides a look at broader immigration updates in the region. Then, ImageOut is back. The annual LGBTQ+ film festival runs October 8 through 18. We preview two of the films with filmmakers and a festival organizer. Our guests:

  • Marielena Vélez de Brown, M.D., MPH, commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health
  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
  • Peter C. Bisuito, professional entertainer and director, writer, and star of "I Remember"
  • Gillian Griffin, documentary programming lead for ImageOut
  • Karl Hillbrick, producer of "Our Colors Never Fade" and founder of Infilmpact
  • Jim McSherry, director of "Our Colors Never Fade"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

Beginning October 5, "Connections" will air live for one hour at noon each weekday, down from its previous two-hour format. The change gives the "Connections" team more time for original reporting, live events, and reaching audiences in new ways, including a weekly Sunday presentation on WXXI-TV. For listeners on WXXI-FM 105.9, WEOS-FM 88.5/90.3 (Geneva), and streaming on WXXINews.org, the show will be followed at 1 p.m. by the Peabody Award-winning "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley. Click here to learn more.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams