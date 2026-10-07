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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: Data center debate comes to Western New York

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 7, 2026 at 8:19 AM EDT
A large industrial building is surrounded by green grass.
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News

Rural communities in Western New York are debating proposed data centers. One site is located on Seneca Lake, in a facility currently being used for cryptomining. Opponents are concerned about noise, pollution, and the rapid move toward artificial intelligence. Local governments want to keep debates grounded in facts. Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order putting a moratorium on new hyperscale data center development for one year. What do you need to know about this issue, which has generated heated discussions across the state? We discuss what’s on the table. Our guests:

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"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams