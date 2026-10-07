Coming up: Data center debate comes to Western New York

Rural communities in Western New York are debating proposed data centers. One site is located on Seneca Lake, in a facility currently being used for cryptomining. Opponents are concerned about noise, pollution, and the rapid move toward artificial intelligence. Local governments want to keep debates grounded in facts. Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order putting a moratorium on new hyperscale data center development for one year. What do you need to know about this issue, which has generated heated discussions across the state? We discuss what’s on the table. Our guests:



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