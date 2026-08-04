Former public health director helps launch new healthcare model in Rochester
1 of 2 — Image (53).jpg
(left to right) Brian Sharp and Michael Mendoza with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Megan Mack / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Dan Marino.jpg
Daniel J. Marino
Provided
Dr. Michael Mendoza is the senior medical director for the new Town Square Health Rochester office. The practice caters to seniors and recently began accepting patients. As reported by WXXI's Brian Sharp, the goal is to bring a new model for healthcare to the region, focused on prevention and lower costs. Dr. Mendoza discusses how it works and whether it can be a solution for the ongoing problems in the American healthcare system. In studio:
- Michael Mendoza, M.D., MPH, senior medical director for Town Square Health
- Daniel J. Marino, principal with ECG Management Consultants
- Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News