State of Monroe County; NYS legislative session wraps; America's 250th

Provided Julie Philipp

Guest host Julie Philipp leads our weekly news roundup with WXXI journalists.

First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule shares the latest from Monroe County. He reviews County Executive Adam Bello's State of the County and his assessment of the local economy and public safety.

Then, Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King joins us from Albany with a wrap up of the legislative session and a push from lawmakers to pass a one-year moratorium on new data center projects in the state. We explore what it all means for New Yorkers.

We end the week with a look at America's story. The upcoming 2026 Arts Connecxions Festival celebrates America's 250th birthday. Our guests discuss how music, poetry, and history lessons shape our understanding of freedom. Our guests:

