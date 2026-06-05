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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

State of Monroe County; NYS legislative session wraps; America's 250th

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published June 5, 2026 at 6:25 PM EDT
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man at left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a gray t-shirt; a woman at right has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a green collared shirt, white pants, and white shoes
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Jeremy Moule with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections" on Friday, June 5, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A smiling man with short black hair wearing glasses, a light collared shirt, and a blue pullover
2 of 3  — Samuel King.jpeg
Samuel King
Brian Sharp / WXXI News
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left has short white hair and is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt under a gray suit, and sneakers; a woman back left has short blonde hair and is wearing a brown shirt under a tan sweater; a woman back center has long brown hair and is wearing a mauve top; a woman at right has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a green collared shirt, white pants, and white shoes
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(foreground) Eric Townell, (background) Christine L. Ridarsky, and X’zaya Ivy with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections" on Friday, June 5, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A smiling woman with short blonde hair wearing a black turtleneck
Provided
Julie Philipp

Guest host Julie Philipp leads our weekly news roundup with WXXI journalists.

First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule shares the latest from Monroe County. He reviews County Executive Adam Bello's State of the County and his assessment of the local economy and public safety.

Then, Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King joins us from Albany with a wrap up of the legislative session and a push from lawmakers to pass a one-year moratorium on new data center projects in the state. We explore what it all means for New Yorkers.

We end the week with a look at America's story. The upcoming 2026 Arts Connecxions Festival celebrates America's 250th birthday. Our guests discuss how music, poetry, and history lessons shape our understanding of freedom. Our guests:

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Connections U.S. 250th
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams