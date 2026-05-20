A contentious debate about two old school buildings, part 2
Rochester City Council voted Tuesday night on what to do with two vacant city school district buildings — specifically, a proposal that would allow for the sale of two buildings to charter schools.
Council voted to sell one building and not the other. We sit down with three Council members to discuss their votes.
In studio:
- Mary Lupien, member of Rochester City Council
- Chiara "KeeKee" Smith, member of Rochester City Council
- Stanley Martin, member of Rochester City Council
To hear the first part of this discussion, click here.