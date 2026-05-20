© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

A contentious debate about two old school buildings, part 2

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 20, 2026 at 5:46 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short red hair and is wearing glasses, a black short-sleeved shirt and black pants with large white polka dots; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and sneakers; a person back left has long dark braids and is wearing glasses and a red button-down shirt; a woman back right has long dark hair and is wearing glasses and a white short-sleeved top.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Mary Lupien, (background) Stanley Martin and Chiara "KeeKee" Smith with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 20, 2026
WXXI News

Rochester City Council voted Tuesday night on what to do with two vacant city school district buildings — specifically, a proposal that would allow for the sale of two buildings to charter schools.

Council voted to sell one building and not the other. We sit down with three Council members to discuss their votes.

In studio:

To hear the first part of this discussion, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams