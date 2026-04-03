© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

NYS auto insurance rates; Red Wings' stadium; Monroe Co. Clerk Jamie Romeo

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 3, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
A smiling man with short brown hair and a brown and white beard, wearing glasses; a black suit; a white collared shirt; and a blue, pink, and white striped tie
1 of 3  — Jon Campbell WNYC
Jon Campbell
Patrick Dodson
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a grey sweater over a white button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
2 of 3  — Brian Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Brian Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 3, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Two people wearing headphones and eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a grey jacket over a black blouse with white polka dots; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
3 of 3  — Jamie Romeo with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Jamie Romeo with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 3, 2026
Mary Husson-Kallen / WXXI News
WXXI News

It’s our weekly news roundup.

Jon Campbell of WNYC and the New York Public News Network explores a proposal to bring down the cost of auto insurance rates in New York State.

Then, WXXI’s Brian Sharp has the latest with possible investments in and around the Red Wings’ stadium.

We end the week with Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo, who explains what you need to know regarding changes and updates at the county clerk’s office.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.<br/><br/>Reach him at <a href="mailto:edawson@wxxi.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-9b5e-d1df-a7fa-dfffdd1f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;edawsonwxxi.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:edawson@wxxi.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">edawson@wxxi.org</a>.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams