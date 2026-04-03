NYS auto insurance rates; Red Wings' stadium; Monroe Co. Clerk Jamie Romeo

WXXI News

It’s our weekly news roundup.

Jon Campbell of WNYC and the New York Public News Network explores a proposal to bring down the cost of auto insurance rates in New York State.

Then, WXXI’s Brian Sharp has the latest with possible investments in and around the Red Wings’ stadium.

We end the week with Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo, who explains what you need to know regarding changes and updates at the county clerk’s office.

Our guests:

