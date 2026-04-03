NYS auto insurance rates; Red Wings' stadium; Monroe Co. Clerk Jamie Romeo
1 of 3 — Jon Campbell WNYC
Jon Campbell
Patrick Dodson
2 of 3 — Brian Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Brian Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 3, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
3 of 3 — Jamie Romeo with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Jamie Romeo with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 3, 2026
Mary Husson-Kallen / WXXI News
It’s our weekly news roundup.
Jon Campbell of WNYC and the New York Public News Network explores a proposal to bring down the cost of auto insurance rates in New York State.
Then, WXXI’s Brian Sharp has the latest with possible investments in and around the Red Wings’ stadium.
We end the week with Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo, who explains what you need to know regarding changes and updates at the county clerk’s office.
Our guests:
- Jon Campbell, Albany correspondent for WNYC, Gothamist, and the New York Public News Network
- Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
- Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Clerk