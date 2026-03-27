Spotlighting local women whose work changes lives
1 of 8 — (foreground) Kaylee Ziegler, (background) Julia Cosner and Hani Ali with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
(foreground) Kaylee Ziegler, (background) Julia Cosner and Hani Ali with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 27, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 8 — LaShonda Robinson and Brittany Rumph with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
LaShonda Robinson and Brittany Rumph with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 27, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
3 of 8 — MELCOR.jpg
The Team at Mental Health Education and Legal Code for Refugees, Inc. stand with state Sen. Jeremy Cooney while doing outreach work.
Hani Ali
4 of 8 — MELCOR.jpg
Hani Ali stands amid a group of children whom are a part of her mentorship program.
Hani Ali
5 of 8 — Brittany Rumph.jpg
Brittany Rumph, co-founder and head of school academics at Innova Girls Academy, assists a student with class work.
Racquel Stephen / WXXI News
6 of 8 — Innova.jpg
Innova Girls Academy opened in 2023 and has 215 young girls, K-4th grade, enrolled.
Racquel Stephen / WXXI
7 of 8 — Innova.jpg
Innova Girls Academy has 215 young girls enrolled in a STEAM Education curriculum.
R. Stephen / WXXI
8 of 8 — Innova Academy.jpg
A classroom at Innova Girls Academy. The all girls charter school places an emphasis on STEAM learning.
Racquel Stephen / WXXI
WXXI is celebrating Women’s History Month, and this hour, guest host Racquel Stephen highlights two Rochester women whose work may have gone unnoticed, but who are making a historical impact in the community.
Hani Ali is the founder of Mental Health Education & Legal Code for Refugee Rights, Inc. (MELCORR). The nonprofit organization offers mental health counseling and various resources to more than 200 local refugee families.
Brittany Rumph is the co-founder of Innova Girls Academy, Monroe County’s first all-girls elementary charter school. They join us in the studio to discuss their remarkable work.
Our guests:
- Hani Ali, founder of Mental Health Education and Legal Code for Refugee Rights, Inc. (MELCORR)
- Julie Cosner, volunteer in programming at MELCORR
- Kaylee Ziegler, office administrator at MELCORR
- Brittany M. Rumph, co-founder and head of school academics at Innova Girls Academy
- LaShonda Robinson, lower school director of curriculum and instruction at Innova Girls Academy