A Somalian woman provides mental health resources to refugees

Hani Ali remembers being on the scene after a multi-alarm house fire on Dewey Avenue displaced more than a dozen refugees. She was present to provide moral support to the victims and to assist with any ongoing care.

It was at that moment that Ali said she felt like her purpose was affirmed.

“Just putting a smile on their faces, I felt accomplished,” Ali said. “That’s why we’ve been going hard just advocating for those voices.”

The fire took place just two months after Ali opened the doors to her center, Mental Health Education and Legal Code for Refugees, Inc. The nonprofit, on South Plymouth Avenue, offers mental health counseling and resources around areas including health care, housing, and mentorship to more than 200 local refugee families; along with help to attaining legal status.

Hani Ali stands amid a group of children whom are a part of her mentorship program.

“I just wanted to make a difference,” Ali said. “We have a big barrier when it comes to mental health and the refugee population.” She said religion plays a big part in the stigma surrounding mental health for that community.

“It's not to be talked about. Men are not supposed to cry. Women are not supposed to talk. It's supposed to be closed doors,” Ali said. “So, I am breaking those barriers.”

Ali is a Somalian woman who migrated from Uganda to Rochester in 2007. While in Rochester, Ali finished high school and earned a master’s degree in social work. As a refugee, Ali spent time helping other immigrant women and children by volunteering at Mary’s Place Outreach. While volunteering, Ali witnessed the devastating effects of unaddressed mental health conditions within that community.

“We're helping people understand the literature so that they can understand what mental health is, what mental health looks like,” Ali said. She and her team of volunteers spend most of their outreach on the grassroots level by setting up home visits, responding to crisis calls firsthand, and going door to door with information. It’s what they call providing “culturally competent care”.

Hani Ali The Team at Mental Health Education and Legal Code for Refugees, Inc. stand with state Sen. Jeremy Cooney while doing outreach work.



“Everyone has different needs in different environments, and I think making sure that everyone’s needs are met is really important — in the best way that we can possibly do that,” said Kaylee Ziegler, office assistant at MELCOR.

Ziegler began as an intern and fell in love with the organization’s mission. She describes Ali as passionate, kind, and empathetic. She said working with the humanitarian has not only nurtured her desire to make the community a better place but also taught her how to execute that.

“She does whatever she can to make sure that a client is getting the best care possible, which is really a beautiful thing to get to see in person,” Ziegler said.

The current threats to the immigrant population by the Trump Administration, Ali said, has added more pressure to her outreach. But in the same breath, she said it has also driven her mission. She said the fear plaguing her community also underscores the need for mental health services as many continue to suffer from depression and anxiety.

“I don't want to be hidden," Ali said. "I want to be out there. I want them to come and get help. I want them to feel safe when they're here. I want them to seek for anything that they need, and even if we can't provide it, we'll make sure there's a resource for them.”