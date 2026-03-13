New 'Jewish food hub;' NYS budget updates; why care about classic art forms?

WXXI News

We wrap up the week with a look at some of the stories generating buzz in the region.

First, two businesses in Brighton are working to merge under one roof. As reported by WXXI's Brian Sharp, Malek's Bakery and Lipman's Kosher Market are hoping to become a "Jewish food hub," of sorts. Sharp joins us to discuss the goals and challenges of the plan.

Then, state lawmakers have voted on their "one-house" counterproposals to Governor Kathy Hochul's state budget plan. Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King shares the latest.

And finally, actor Timothée Chalamet is taking some heat for comments he made about ballet and opera. During a recent interview with Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar nominee said "no one cares" about the two art forms.

Artists in those fields fired back, emphasizing the value of centuries-old modes of artistic expression. Why should we perform, study, and enjoy classic art forms? We discuss it with WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami, The Route's Hannah Maier, and a local teacher and student from the Strings for Success program.

Our guests:

