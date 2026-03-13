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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

New 'Jewish food hub;' NYS budget updates; why care about classic art forms?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a blue fleece jacket over a light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a puffy navy vest over a white hooded sweatshirt.
1 of 3  — Brian Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Brian Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 13, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A smiling man with short black hair wearing glasses, a light collared shirt, and a blue pullover
2 of 3  — Samuel King.jpeg
Samuel King
Brian Sharp / WXXI News
Six people gather around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing headphones, a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes; a woman front center has shoulder-length brown hair and is wearing headphones, a black cardigan sweater, black floral print blouse, grey pants and black shoes; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing headphones, glasses, a white hooded sweatshirt, puffy navy vest, blue jeans and sneakers; a young man back left has dark hair and is wearing headphones, glasses and a bright blue shirt; a man back center has short brown hair and is wearing headphones, glasses and a blue t-shirt; a woman back right has long dark hair and is wearing glasses and a black sleeveless top.
3 of 3  — (foreground) Hannah Maier and Patty Yarmel, (background) Taybian Wells, Jason Cloen and Mona Seghatoleslami with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Hannah Maier and Patty Yarmel, (background) Taybian Wells, Jason Cloen and Mona Seghatoleslami with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 13, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
WXXI News

We wrap up the week with a look at some of the stories generating buzz in the region.

First, two businesses in Brighton are working to merge under one roof. As reported by WXXI's Brian Sharp, Malek's Bakery and Lipman's Kosher Market are hoping to become a "Jewish food hub," of sorts. Sharp joins us to discuss the goals and challenges of the plan.

Then, state lawmakers have voted on their "one-house" counterproposals to Governor Kathy Hochul's state budget plan. Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King shares the latest.

And finally, actor Timothée Chalamet is taking some heat for comments he made about ballet and opera. During a recent interview with Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar nominee said "no one cares" about the two art forms.

Artists in those fields fired back, emphasizing the value of centuries-old modes of artistic expression. Why should we perform, study, and enjoy classic art forms? We discuss it with WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami, The Route's Hannah Maier, and a local teacher and student from the Strings for Success program.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams