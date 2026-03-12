Hannah Maier Interviews Patty Yarmel - Strings For Success Founder

Patty Yarmel comes on The Route to talk about Music In Our Schools Month (March) and her involvement with the local organization, Strings For Success.

Find more information here: WXXI & The Route Celebrate Music In Our Schools Month With Strings For Success | WRUR

Strings for Success Bio:

Strings for Success is a free, inclusive, and innovative instrumental strings program under the direction of Dr. Patty Yarmel and Ms. Hannah Garfield. Strings for Success is a partnership between The Center for Youth and the Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School 19 in the Rochester City School District and is open to all students in grades 3-6. This program is offered during the school day so that all interested students can participate. Strings for Success began in 2008 with the vision that all children should have the opportunity to benefit from the life-changing power of learning a musical instrument. Strings for Success started with 16 students, 2 volunteer violin teachers, and donated instruments. 18 years later, the program has grown rapidly and now serves over 120 School 19 students annually.Strings for Success students participate in ensembles, performances, field trips, and learning opportunities with visiting artists from Rochester and beyond.