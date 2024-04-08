Eclipse Day preview, part 1
Adam Frank
Walt Apple
Josh Nichols
Gino Fanelli
Ryan Yarmel
Ruth Phinney
Connections focuses on the eclipse today, as we count down to totality.
In our first hour, we welcome a variety of guests, including astrophysicist Adam Frank, to discuss what makes this event so special.
Our guests:
- Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
- Walt Apple, eclipse chaser from downstate New York
- Josh Nichols, WXXI meteorologist
- Gino Fanelli, WXXI investigations/City Hall reporter
- Ryan Yarmel, The Route music director, and host of "Afternoons with Yarms"
- Ruth Phinney, WXXI Classical 91.5 program director