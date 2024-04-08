© 2024 WXXI News
Eclipse Day preview, part 1

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:22 PM EDT
A man with a grey beard and mustache wearing a straw hat with a black band, a grey button-down shirt, and a blue vest
Adam Frank
A smiling man with short brown hair wearing classes and a black hoodie
Walt Apple
A man with short blonde hair and his arms crossed looks at the camera. He is wearing a dark blazer, a light button-down shirt, and a orange striped tie
Josh Nichols
A man with short light brown hair, mustache and beard, wearing glasses and a green jacket
Gino Fanelli
A man with short blonde hair and a beard smiles at the camera. He is stilling in radio studio with a microphone and computers. He's wearing a brown patterned polo shirt.
Ryan Yarmel
A smiling woman with short blonde hair, wearing glasses, dangling earrings, and a blue sweater
Ruth Phinney
Connections focuses on the eclipse today, as we count down to totality.

In our first hour, we welcome a variety of guests, including astrophysicist Adam Frank, to discuss what makes this event so special.

Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Walt Apple, eclipse chaser from downstate New York
  • Josh Nichols, WXXI meteorologist
  • Gino Fanelli, WXXI investigations/City Hall reporter
  • Ryan Yarmel, The Route music director, and host of "Afternoons with Yarms"
  • Ruth Phinney, WXXI Classical 91.5 program director
Connections Total Solar Eclipse April 8
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
