© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Previewing Fashion Week Rochester 2022

Published October 3, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
Elaine Spaull, Bruce Gorman, and Danielle Lewis on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Elaine Spaull, Bruce Gorman, and Danielle Lewis appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 3, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Fashion Week Rochester is back! This year's event kicks off October 13 and includes three nights of runway shows. The goal is to spotlight local designers, shops, businesses, and artists, while supporting the programs offered by the Center for Youth.

We discuss it all with our guests:

  • Elaine Spaull, Ph.D., executive director of the Center for Youth, and co-producer of Fashion Week Rochester
  • Bruce Gorman, Ed.D., retired educator, community activist, and Fashion Week Rochester participant
  • Danielle Lewis, interior designer at LaBella Associates, and co-organizer and co-producer of Fashion Week Rochester's Product Runway
  • Sedwanie Williams, emerging local designer, and crisis intervention specialist at the Center for Youth
  • Rob Tortorella, founder of Endless Highway
  • Fatima Bayram, owner of Silk Bridal and Paislee Designs
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein