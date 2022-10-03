Previewing Fashion Week Rochester 2022
Fashion Week Rochester is back! This year's event kicks off October 13 and includes three nights of runway shows. The goal is to spotlight local designers, shops, businesses, and artists, while supporting the programs offered by the Center for Youth.
We discuss it all with our guests:
- Elaine Spaull, Ph.D., executive director of the Center for Youth, and co-producer of Fashion Week Rochester
- Bruce Gorman, Ed.D., retired educator, community activist, and Fashion Week Rochester participant
- Danielle Lewis, interior designer at LaBella Associates, and co-organizer and co-producer of Fashion Week Rochester's Product Runway
- Sedwanie Williams, emerging local designer, and crisis intervention specialist at the Center for Youth
- Rob Tortorella, founder of Endless Highway
- Fatima Bayram, owner of Silk Bridal and Paislee Designs