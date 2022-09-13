What’s the state of Rochester music venues, post-shutdowns?

The pandemic left businesses scrambling to adapt amid ever-changing regulations, reduced attendance, and canceled shows. Now that live music has by-and-large returned, what challenges still remain for music venues in the Rochester area? CITY Magazine Arts Editor Daniel Kushner hosts a wide-ranging discussion about the local-concert landscape — including the impact of PPP loans, the loss of shows featuring international artists, and hesitation among concertgoers — with managers from a few of Rochester’s vital music venues.

Our guests:

