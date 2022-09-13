© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What’s the state of Rochester music venues, post-shutdowns?

Published September 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT
Danny Deutsch and Riley Fressie on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Danny Deutsch and Riley Fressie appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
The pandemic left businesses scrambling to adapt amid ever-changing regulations, reduced attendance, and canceled shows. Now that live music has by-and-large returned, what challenges still remain for music venues in the Rochester area? CITY Magazine Arts Editor Daniel Kushner hosts a wide-ranging discussion about the local-concert landscape — including the impact of PPP loans, the loss of shows featuring international artists, and hesitation among concertgoers — with managers from a few of Rochester’s vital music venues.

Our guests:

Connections
Daniel J. Kushner
Daniel J. Kushner is arts editor of CITY magazine, which works in partnership with WXXI News. He began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer, before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
