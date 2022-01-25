Analyzing Governor Kathy Hochul's 2022-2023 state budget address, part 2
We continue our conversations with local state senators about Governor Kathy Hochul's budget. We heard from the local Democratic senators last week, and now we sit down with two of the Republicans. They share their perspectives on the funding breakdown, any gaps they see, and more. Our guests:
- Senator Patrick Gallivan, District 59
- Senator Edward Rath III, District 61
*Note: Senator Pamela Helming declined to participate, and Senator Robert Ortt cancelled his appearance this morning.