Connections

Analyzing Governor Kathy Hochul's 2022-2023 state budget address, part 2

Published January 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
New York Now
New York State Senate.
We continue our conversations with local state senators about Governor Kathy Hochul's budget. We heard from the local Democratic senators last week, and now we sit down with two of the Republicans. They share their perspectives on the funding breakdown, any gaps they see, and more. Our guests:

*Note: Senator Pamela Helming declined to participate, and Senator Robert Ortt cancelled his appearance this morning.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
