Analyzing Governor Kathy Hochul's 2022-2023 state budget address

Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her 2022-2023 state budget address Tuesday morning. As reported by WXXI's Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, Hochul provided details on ambitious programs she announced during her State of the State address. Those include spending on boosting the health care workforce, improving schools, and providing property tax rebates. The state is currently operating under a surplus, but DeWitt reports that budget watchdogs are warning that she should be ready for potential economic downturns. This hour, we analyze Hochul's budget address with local state senators:

