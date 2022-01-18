© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Analyzing Governor Kathy Hochul's 2022-2023 state budget address

Published January 18, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST
Senator Brouk and Senator Cooney
Senator Brouk and Senator Cooney
Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her 2022-2023 state budget address Tuesday morning. As reported by WXXI's Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, Hochul provided details on ambitious programs she announced during her State of the State address. Those include spending on boosting the health care workforce, improving schools, and providing property tax rebates. The state is currently operating under a surplus, but DeWitt reports that budget watchdogs are warning that she should be ready for potential economic downturns. This hour, we analyze Hochul's budget address with local state senators:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
