RCSD asks state to approve hybrid return to school plan

By 1 hour ago

Proposed RCSD schedule for 2020-21 school year, subject to state approval.
Credit Rochester City School District

Rochester City School Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small introduced a hybrid plan Thursday for reopening district buildings. All students finished the last school year learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A return to school plan was ordered by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

During a school board meeting, Myers-Small said that most students in 5th grade or above will continue distance learning. Under her plan, students in Pre-K through 4th grade will be split into two groups and take turns in buildings: two days one week, three days the next. Myers-Small said that parents can opt out if they wish. 

“We are about choice for our students and their families choosing,” said Myers-Small. “Students not in school for that hybrid model would fully participate in a distance learning model. 

Myers-Small says all students in specialized programs like special education could opt into a hybrid model as well.

 

“We felt collectively as a team, very strongly that it would be important, that if parents, caregivers, chose to do that, that those students should have the option for a hybrid model.”

 Myers-Small's presentation also offered a data based rationale for her decisionmaking. Her presentation featured responses from a survey sent to all students, staff and familes in July. She pointed to information from the Centers for Disease Control to inform her choices from a health vantage point.  

"Early reports suggest the number of COVID-19 cases among children may vary by age and other factors," said the slide. "Adolescents aged 10-17 may be more likely to become infected with SARS-CoV2 than children younger than age 10, but adolescents do not appear to be at higher risk of developing severe illness per CDC guidance." 

Credit Rochester City School District

Myers-Small also said that no visitors would be allowed in buildings besides parents. She expects to send the plan to the New York State Education Department Friday morning for approval. 

Cuomo is expected to weigh in sometime next week on how he expects schools in the state to look like this fall.

2020 RCSD Reopening Plan by WXXI News on Scribd

