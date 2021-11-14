-
Lesli Myers-Small, the superintendent of Rochester public schools, released an anguished video message on Wednesday begging for an end to violence in the…
-
The Rochester City School District will return to in-person learning five days a week beginning on Sept. 8, Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said…
-
While some area school districts are pushing to increase the number of in-person school days before the end of the school year, that won’t be happening in…
-
The Rochester Teachers Association has strengthened its stance against students returning to the classrooms in the Rochester City School District.…
-
More Rochester City School District students than previously announced will participate in hybrid learning, Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small announced…
-
Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small laid out a plan Thursday night to reopen school buildings for city school students. All…
-
We talk with Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small and Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski about the latest…
-
Rochester City School District students with disabilities who are in specialized programs will return to school buildings in January, four days a week.…
-
The Rochester City School District is looking to implement substantial budget cuts to deal with the current financial situation.Superintendent Lesli…
-
The first of five forums to be held by the Rochester City School District on its reopening plan for the upcoming school year had to be abruptly canceled…