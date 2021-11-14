-
Rochester Board of Education President Van White, who's been on the board for 13 years, said he’s not running for reelection. Instead, White is pursuing…
The total known deficit for the Rochester City School District is $117 million but during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Chief Financial Officer…
This time last year the Rochester City School District announced they would face a mid year budget deficit but these days they’re working on ways to…
Tamiko Matthews received her second pink slip from the Rochester City School District this week. The 40-something mother of one has worked for the…
Assemblyman Harry Bronson and his primary challenger for the 138th District seat, Alex Yudelson, have nothing but good things to say about incoming…
The Rochester Board of Education on Thursday night approved a budget that closes the City School District’s Bilingual Language and Literacy Academy.Myrna…
The Rochester City School District is nearing a budget deal after making many changes to outgoing superintendent Terry Dade’s budget on Tuesday night.…
Rochester City School Superintendent Terry Dade announced Wednesday that he’s in talks to leave the district after less than one year on the job. The four…
The Rochester City School District’s deficit is now roughly $81 million. That’s up a third from just two weeks ago.The district’s draft budget was based…
A deal has been struck to bail out Rochester City Schools after the district overspent by more than $60 million last school year, which caused the…