New York adds 2 states to COVID-19 travel advisory; removes 4 others

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that two additional states and Virgin Islands meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those areas to quarantine for 14 days

The newly-added states are Hawaii and South Dakota. Cuomo says that Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island have been removed.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Cuomo says that New York continues to have COVID-19 numbers that remain “low and steady,” and that’s why he added some states to the travel advisory.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

Officials note that Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island have been removed from the travel advisory. Individuals in quarantine after traveling from a state that has been removed from the advisory should continue to quarantine for the full 14 days.