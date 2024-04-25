Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 25, 2024

ryzhi / stock.adobe.com Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.

First hour: Exploring AI's growing role in cancer detection

Second hour: Are we out of ideas or do we just love and respect the classics?

The buzz around artificial intelligence and cancer detection is growing. "Growing role for AI in cancer diagnosis," says the National Institutes of Health. "How artificial intelligence is being used to detect, treat cancer," reports ABC News. "New artificial intelligence tool can accurately detect cancer," says the Guardian. Our guest is involved in this kind of research, and he takes us through the rapidly evolving field of AI and cancer screening. In studio:



Abbas Rizvi, director of data solutions at Tempus

Then in our second hour, are we out of ideas? The internet went wild over what turned out to be a premature prediction of a “Golden Girls” reboot. And the Golden Girls are legendary, no doubt. But just about everything is getting rebooted or relaunched these days. Is that an indication that we have a proper sense of nostalgia and respect for the classics? Or did we really need an updated “Full House?” Our guests discuss it: