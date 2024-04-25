© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 25, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 25, 2024 at 8:12 AM EDT
Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.
ryzhi
/
stock.adobe.com
Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.

First hour: Exploring AI's growing role in cancer detection

Second hour: Are we out of ideas or do we just love and respect the classics?

The buzz around artificial intelligence and cancer detection is growing. "Growing role for AI in cancer diagnosis," says the National Institutes of Health. "How artificial intelligence is being used to detect, treat cancer," reports ABC News. "New artificial intelligence tool can accurately detect cancer," says the Guardian. Our guest is involved in this kind of research, and he takes us through the rapidly evolving field of AI and cancer screening. In studio:

  • Abbas Rizvi, director of data solutions at Tempus

Then in our second hour, are we out of ideas? The internet went wild over what turned out to be a premature prediction of a “Golden Girls” reboot. And the Golden Girls are legendary, no doubt. But just about everything is getting rebooted or relaunched these days. Is that an indication that we have a proper sense of nostalgia and respect for the classics? Or did we really need an updated “Full House?” Our guests discuss it:

  • Reenah Golden, founder, CEO, and artistic director of the Avenue BlackBox Theatre
  • Freyda Schneider, co-founder and executive director of TYKEs (Theatre Young Kids Enjoy)
  • Eric Vaughn Johnson, owner and executive and artistic director of OFC Creations Theatre Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack