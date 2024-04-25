Lovely Warren testifies she didn't know she was a candidate in two races

Former Mayor Lovely Warren testified Thursday that she was unaware that dueling petitions were filed placing her on the ballot in two different races — and that the one she wants to run for is City Court judge.

The other petitions nominated her to be a member of the Monroe County Democratic Committee.

Warren appeared in court Thursday in the case brought by her opponent in the judicial race, Mike Geraci. In similar past cases, a person who is running for judge who also simultaneously runs for a political office is immediately stripped from both ballot positions.

The case is being heard by state Supreme Court Judge Daniel Doyle.

Jamie Germano / Pool photo Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle overseeing the case that former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren was on the ballot for two different positions during an upcoming election. The case was before Doyle for a hearing on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Warren’s attorney, Nathan Van Loon, said there were extenuating circumstances in Warren’s case. Namely, that she did not receive notice from the Board of Elections that petitions were filed for the 27th District Democratic Committee seat until April 15 — which was after the April 8 deadline to decline.

Warren submitted a declination on April 18, one day after Geraci’s complaint was filed.

“Once my client became aware, she filed for declination,” Van Loon said.

But Geraci argued that it was unlikely Warren didn’t know she was on the petitions. For example, he pointed to a series of signatures collected on March 3 that endorsed Warren for the position. Those signatures were collected by Willie Lightfoot, a Rochester City Councilmember and friend of Warren’s. Lightfoot is currently running for the 137th District Assembly seat.

Warren and Lightfoot went out together that day to collect signatures, according to Warren — but that they did not discuss what candidates were on their petitions

“In the past we generally go out in twos, so that we don’t have to walk by ourselves,” Warren said.

Shown in signatures filed that day, Warren and Lightfoot visited many of the same addresses. One notable signature Lightfoot obtained for Warren’s committee petition was from her brother, Nelson Williamson, who lives with Warren. Williamson is also on the petition to serve on the Democratic Committee for the 27th Legislative District.

“She was aware,” Geraci’s attorney Mark Pincelli said. “There was a deadline to decline, and she did not do so.”

Jamie Germano / Pool photo Attorneys Mark Pincelli (left) David Cook and Michael Geraci confer during a court proceeding. Michael Geraci, a Democratic candidate for City Court judge, is challenging whether his primary opponent, former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, should be removed from the ballot.

Warren was put on the petition for the committee seat by City Council Vice President LaShay Harris, who serves as leader of the 27th Legislative District Democratic Committee.

Harris testified she listed Warren on the petition without her knowledge. She said she knew Warren was running for City Court judge, but unaware of the issues for being on both petitions.

“It was just not even on my radar,” Harris said. “It was, ‘Oh, she’s running for judge, okay, no problem.’”

Final written arguments in the case are due Friday morning. If Doyle decides against Warren, she would be removed from both the judicial and committee races.

