Unionized journalists at the Democrat and Chronicle will return to work; but they still don't have a new contract

Unionized workers at the Democrat & Chronicle in Rochester are going back to work after nearly three weeks walking the picket line. But it’s not because they have reached a settlement with the newspaper’s owner, Gannett.

Vice Chairman of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester, Justin Murphy, said late Wednesday afternoon that following a bargaining session earlier in the day on a potential new contract, Guild members saw changes in contract language that they had not agreed to.

Murphy said that the two dozen striking journalists have lost faith in Gannett’s ability to bargain in good faith, and they don’t know when the company’s negotiators will be back at the bargaining table. Because of that, the staffers “have decided to end our strike and return to work in the morning, Thursday.”

Murphy added that it is not the outcome they had hoped for, but the Guild members “determined that’s what’s best for us and for the community."

He also said the union will be filing a series of complaints with the National Labor Relations board about the way that Gannett has conducted itself in the contract talks.

The union members have been without a new contract since 2019. They have been striking over issues that include wages, job security including the use of artificial intelligence.

Gannett did not immediately respond to the union’s comments on Wed. night, but when the strike started, the company had issued a statement saying that its goal was “to preserve journalism and serve our community as we continue to bargain in good faith.”

