Connections

Are we out of ideas or do we just love and respect the classics?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 25, 2024 at 4:12 PM EDT
Are we out of ideas?

The internet went wild over what turned out to be a premature prediction of a “Golden Girls” reboot. And the Golden Girls are legendary, no doubt. But just about everything is getting rebooted or relaunched these days.

Is that an indication that we have a proper sense of nostalgia and respect for the classics? Or did we really need an updated “Full House?”

Our guests discuss it:

Connections
