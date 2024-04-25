Are we out of ideas or do we just love and respect the classics?
Freyda Schneider and Eric Vaughn Johnson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 25, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
Reenah Golden
Provided
Are we out of ideas?
The internet went wild over what turned out to be a premature prediction of a “Golden Girls” reboot. And the Golden Girls are legendary, no doubt. But just about everything is getting rebooted or relaunched these days.
Is that an indication that we have a proper sense of nostalgia and respect for the classics? Or did we really need an updated “Full House?”
Our guests discuss it:
- Reenah Golden, founder, CEO, and artistic director of the Avenue BlackBox Theatre
- Freyda Schneider, co-founder and executive director of TYKEs (Theatre Young Kids Enjoy)
- Eric Vaughn Johnson, owner and executive and artistic director of OFC Creations Theatre Center