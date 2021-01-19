Monroe County reports 308 new cases of COVID-19

Monroe County on Tuesday reported 308 new cases of COVID-19. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 431 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 6.4%.

The positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region is now at 6.62%. That is sixth highest in the state, behind the Mohawk Valley, Long Island, North Country, Capital Region, and the Mid-Hudson region.

778 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 172 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 22%.

The Finger Lakes and Long Island have the highest percentage of COVID patients hospitalized in the state.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: