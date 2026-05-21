12:00: Local Islamic leaders on the deadly San Diego mosque shooting

1:00: Rochester Cocktail Revival returns

A shooting at a mosque in San Diego has rocked the Islamic community. We talk to local Islamic leaders about responding to violence. Our guests:



Sareer Fazili, former president of the Islamic Center of Rochester

Abu Saeed Islam, former president of the Islamic Center of Rochester

Then in our second hour, when Rochester had its first Cocktail Revival years ago, the organizers aspired to put Rochester on the nation’s cocktail map. The newest edition includes tastings, teachings, and artistic challenges. We explore the growth of the event, even while fewer Americans are drinking alcohol. Our guests:



Leah Stacy, producer of Rochester Cocktail Revival and editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine

Chuck Cerankosky, director of Rochester Cocktail Revival

Patrick Stetzel, co-owner of Ziggy’s

Caroline Pardilla, author of "Margarita Time" and digital content editor of Imbibe Magazine

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.