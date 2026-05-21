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Connections

Local Islamic leaders on the deadly San Diego mosque shooting

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 21, 2026 at 8:50 AM EDT
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12:00: Local Islamic leaders on the deadly San Diego mosque shooting

1:00: Rochester Cocktail Revival returns

A shooting at a mosque in San Diego has rocked the Islamic community. We talk to local Islamic leaders about responding to violence. Our guests:

  • Sareer Fazili, former president of the Islamic Center of Rochester
  • Abu Saeed Islam, former president of the Islamic Center of Rochester

Then in our second hour, when Rochester had its first Cocktail Revival years ago, the organizers aspired to put Rochester on the nation’s cocktail map. The newest edition includes tastings, teachings, and artistic challenges. We explore the growth of the event, even while fewer Americans are drinking alcohol. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, producer of Rochester Cocktail Revival and editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Chuck Cerankosky, director of Rochester Cocktail Revival
  • Patrick Stetzel, co-owner of Ziggy’s
  • Caroline Pardilla, author of "Margarita Time" and digital content editor of Imbibe Magazine

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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