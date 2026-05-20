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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Ukrainian artists create beauty amid tragedy

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long dark hair and is wearing a white blouse with red embroidery, blue jeans and black shoes; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and sneakers; a woman back left has very long brown hair and is wearing a purple cardigan sweater over a black shirt; a woman back right has long blonde hair and is wearing a white blouse.
1 of 10  — (foreground) Olena Prokopovych, (background) Olena Kondrashova and Elena Dilai with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Olena Prokopovych, (background) Olena Kondrashova and Elena Dilai with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 20, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A woman wearing a white dress and a large headdress made of flowers sits with a small statue in her hands.
2 of 10  — 1 Dilai_The Echos of Her Soul.jpg
The Echos of Her Soul by Elena Dilai
Elena Dilai / Provided
A young man plays the bandura, a Ukrainian folk instrument, while a child watches.
3 of 10  — 2 Dilai_Preserving Heritage.jpg
Preserving Heritage by Elena Dilai
Elena Dilai / Provided
Two children wearing blue jeans and white shirts with red embroidery sit in front of an open suitcase.
4 of 10  — 6 Dilai_Svitlana's Suitcase.jpg
Svitlana's Suitcase by Elena Dilai
Elena Dilai / Provided
A woman wearing a white dress with dark embroidery stands next to an open suitcase full of clothes and polaroid photos.
5 of 10  — 8 Dilai_My Suitcase_Marichka.jpg
My Suitcase by Elena Dilai
Elena Dilai / Provided
A woman wearing a dark dress with yellow and red embroidery stands holding a wreath of black twigs in front of her face.
6 of 10  — 14 Dilai-Invasion-2022.jpeg
Invasion by Elena Dilai
Elena Dilai / Provided
A small blonde girl stands in front of the words "stand with Ukraine."
7 of 10  — 1_Kondrashova_Olena_The_Inheritance.jpg
The Inheritance by Olena Kondrashova
Olena Kondrashova / Provided
A man dressed in dark clothes and a woman only covered by a sheet lie on a bed made of bullets.
8 of 10  — 3_Kondrashova_Olena_Not_a_Bed.jpg
Not a Bed by Olena Kondrashova
Olena Kondrashova / Provided
A woman with long dark hair sits while visibly pregnant.
9 of 10  — 4_Kondrashova_Olena_Ancestral.jpg
Ancestral by Olena Kondrashova
Olena Kondrashova / Provided
A woman in a long dark dress stands on top of a table where a shirtless man is lying down.
10 of 10  — 5_Kondrashova_Olena_No_Pietà.jpg
No Pietà by Olena Kondrashova
Olena Kondrashova / Provided
WXXI News

"When war touches an artist’s life directly, how does it change what feels necessary to say or impossible to ignore?"

That's a question local Ukrainian-born photographer Elena Dilai asked herself as she watched Russia's war tear her native country apart.

She says she and her fellow Ukrainian artists didn't set out to make "war art," but as the fighting touched their families, their language, and their sense of home, they felt compelled to respond creatively.

This hour, we sit down with Dilai and two of her colleagues to discuss how artists process war, the conflicting emotions that can come with creating beauty out of catastrophe, and what audiences can learn from art that's rooted in private emotion.

In studio:

To see a performance by Olena Prokopovych, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams