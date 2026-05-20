Avon pasta factory set to expand

Pasta maker Barilla has a two-phase plan to expand its factory in Avon.

The company expects to invest $145 million in the first phase to build a 52,000 square foot building and expand its manufacturing operations, according to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. That will include one new production line and three packaging lines.

That part of the project also includes additional warehouse space to store the increased amount of product and to make room for an additional line in phase two of the expansion.

Barilla expects to create more than 90 new jobs when the work done, according to the governor’s office. The phase one construction should be completed by March 2028.

The project is receiving $2.75 million in job creation tax credits through Empire State Development, according to the release.

National Grid, Rochester Gas and Electric, Livingston County, and Greater Rochester Enterprise also are assisting with the expansion project, according to the release. The New York Power Authority is considering assistance as well.