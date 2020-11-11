Landmark Society highlights historical sites in annual 'Five to Revive' list

The Landmark Society of Western New York is out with its annual "Five to Revive."

It's a list of properties or locations that are considered priorities for revitalization.

One of this year's locations is the Clarissa Street corridor in Rochester's old Third Ward, known today as Corn Hill.

In the mid-20th century, Clarissa Street was a hub of commercial activity for the Black community, but a decade of urban renewal decimated many of the clubs and businesses.

Today, current and former residents have been working to revive the corridor.

The list also includes two historical structures in Rochester.

One is a large brick industrial building at 67-89 Canal St. that is being eyed by East House and MM Development Advisors as a supportive and affordable residential property with mixed-use development.

In the late 19th century, it was the site of the James Cunningham & Son Company, and from 1900 to 1910, it was a shoe factory.

The property is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The other landmark to make the list is a former 1920s synagogue at 692 Joseph Ave.

The Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance acquired the property in 2015 and has been raising funds for a planned Center for Performing and Visual Arts.

Caitlin Meives, director of preservation for the Landmark Society, said these kinds of projects rely on state funding as well as state and federal historic tax credits.

She said the Landmark Society advocates for keeping those programs alive.

"Investing in those buildings is really about investing in your local community. It requires a lot of local labor, which of course, helps create jobs."

Landmark Society Executive Director Wayne Goodman added that even amid the financial crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic, these dollars are critical to communities.

"Especially at a time of crisis and an unknown economic future," he said, "the time is not now to turn off the valve for funding for these types of projects. This is precisely when these types of projects are most desperately needed."

Another building on the Five to Revive list is the Williams Opera House in Attica, which was built in 1879.

A new owner has plans to revitalize the two-story Romanesque style building in the heart of the village, but that was delayed when the rear wall of the building partly collapsed during a windstorm earlier this year.

Rounding out the list is the neighborhood hardware store.

They are an increasingly rare find today, as many of the businesses were forced to close because of competition from corporate-owned stores.

Earlier this year, Wilson Hardware on Monroe Avenue closed after more than a century in business.

The Landmark Society hopes the listing encourages people, including owners of historical homes, to shop at the remaining locally owned stores.