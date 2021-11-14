Landmark Society of Western NY

-
ConnectionsThe organizers of a local educational opportunity are hoping to boost interest in the traditional trades. The field was one of the Landmark Society's…
-
ConnectionsWe discuss the Landmark Society's annual Five to Revive – a list of local spaces and places they've pinned for historic preservation and revitalization.…
-
The Landmark Society of Western New York is out with its annual "Five to Revive."It's a list of properties or locations that are considered priorities for…
-
The Park Avenue area in Rochester is historic and now it has a federal designation to back that up.Officials with the Landmark Society of Western New York…
-
ConnectionsSomewhere in your hometown, there is probably a historic building that you hope will be protected – a home, and old church, a beautiful barn. Each year,…
-
The Landmark Society of Western New York announced the 2019 Five to Revive on Wednesday.The list highlights buildings and structures that the organization…