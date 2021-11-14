-
The Landmark Society of Western New York is out with its annual "Five to Revive."It's a list of properties or locations that are considered priorities for…
-
ConnectionsSomewhere in your hometown, there is probably a historic building that you hope will be protected – a home, and old church, a beautiful barn. Each year,…
-
ConnectionsWhen historic buildings and spaces are successfully preserved, they help tell the stories of the communities that used and cared about them. But what…
-
ConnectionsDoes historic preservation need a new approach? According to a recent piece in City Lab, the preservation landscape is changing, and the preservation…
-
ConnectionsHow can we balance historic preservation with economic development?This fall, the Landmark Society released its annual "Five to Revive" list. A site in…
-
ConnectionsWe're joined by members of the Landmark Society and the Out Alliance to talk about historic places in our community that have played a pivotal role in the…
-
ConnectionsThe Trump administration's proposed tax plan would eliminate the federal historical tax credit, and this has many local preservationists concerned about…
-
ConnectionsCalling all carpenters, masons, painters, and craftspeople: New York needs you. State and federal tax credits are making it more financially feasible for…
-
ConnectionsThe Landmark Society of Western New York has released its 2016 "Five to Revive," a list of local historic buildings, landscapes, and structures in need of…
-
ConnectionsDo you know the story of Stonewall? Many Americans don't, even though it's become a national monument, and a tremendously important place in the gay…