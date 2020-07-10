HomeStage: Taurus Savant

What a voice Cinnamon Jones has. She's been all over the world, and we're lucky to have her talents here in Rochester. She's on HomeStage to thank the workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic and has a song that, she says, is "pretty raw."
The fact that Hanna PK is in Rochester shows the breadth of musical talent here. While known for blues, she's a singer-songwriter in a variety of genres. With a lot of us yearning for a return to a new 'normal', Hanna PK performs “Soyo Arirang," inspired by the old Korean folk tradition called Arirang.