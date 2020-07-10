WXXI AM News

HomeStage: Taurus Savant

By 4 hours ago

Taurus Savant is a singer-songwriter and producer who has a way with words and melody. He's also an advocate for the arts in Rochester. And all this, is just a small sample of his talents.

On this HomeStage, Taurus sings a song he wrote and produced titled "Hit the Ground."

