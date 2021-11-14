-
The musicians of Rochester have skills other than making music. Charles Jaffe excels in marquetry, the art of applying pieces of veneer to a structure to…
In normal times, you may have heard Alyssa Rodriguez busking at the Rochester Public Market - where people would stop to ask, “what is that unusual…
Dr. Heather Holmquest is a Lecturer in Music at Nazareth College. She is the soprano section leader at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, and she…
In this edition of HomeStage, we'll visit a different kind of home.Peter DuBois is the director of music and organist at Third Presbyterian Church in…
This HomeStage performance comes all the way from the Lone Star State.Oboist Erin Hannigan is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and she played in…
Pianist Yi-Wen Chang is a sensitive and thoughtful musician who is one of the teachers at The Hochstein School.She performs around the world as a soloist…
Danielle Ponder and her band -- Avis Reese, Derek Bennett, Levi Bennet and Jonathan Sheffer -- are on the stage at The Little Theater. In front of them…
Drum and dance group Womba Africa's name means "We are coming," as in, We are coming to you with something new, something exciting. Get ready.The group…
Dylan Dowdle is a student and a full time chef in Geneva, but that doesn't get in the way of his music. Before the shutdowns, Dylan and his guitar could…
Sally Louise originally moved to Rochester to study at the Eastman School of Music, but as the spring term wound down and the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up,…