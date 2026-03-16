Volunteers sought for panel that interviews Rochester police recruits

The city of Rochester and United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York are seeking new members to serve two-year terms on their joint Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel.

The all-volunteer, citizen-led panel conducts group interviews of police recruits "to explore their opinions on policing, culture, race, and their knowledge of the city of Rochester," according to a news release.

After each interview, the panel provides its thoughts on the candidates with Rochester police command staff and the police chief. The department makes all hiring decisions.

Panel members must live in the city and be at least 21 years old. They also must pass a background check, have at minimum a high school diploma or a GED, complete the Rochester Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy, undergo implicit bias training and have regular availability during business hours to conduct interviews.

Additional information, including how to apply, is available at cityofrochester.gov/rpdinterviewpanel.