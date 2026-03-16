Gas prices continue to climb as Spring Break travel season begins

Gas prices continue to climb as supply disruptions from the War in Iran meets with rising demand entering Spring Break season.

The average price for a gallon of gas rose 24 cents nationally over the past week, to $3.72, and was up 22 cents statewide to $3.62, according to AAA Western and Central New York.

A year ago, the price was $3.08 a gallon.

The latest AAA report showed the following averages by municipality:



Watertown - $3.63 (up 17 cents from last Monday)

Rome - $3.62 (up 22 cents from last Monday)

Rochester - $3.58 (up 18 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo - $3.56 (up 16 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca - $3.55 (up 15 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.54 (up 15 cents from last Monday)

Batavia - $3.54 (up 25 cents from last Monday)

Elmira - $3.52 (up 17 cents from last Monday)



The lowest price per gallon average is in Kansas ($3.15), while the highest is in California ($5.53), according to AAA.

Diesel prices climbed 33 cents nationally to $4,99; 39 cents statewide to $5.14, the agency said in a news release. National and state rates for electric vehicle charging remain steady at 42 cents and 40 cents per kilowatt hour, respectively.

To conserve fuel, AAA recommends mapping routes for efficiency, avoiding peak travel times like rush hour so as not to get stuck in traffic, combining errands into one trip, using cruise control when possible and making sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage.

Hoping to ease the pain at the pump, the International Energy Agency is releasing 400 million barrels of oil, the largest emergency release in history. That includes 172 million barrels from U.S. strategic reserves. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said over the weekend that there are “no guarantees” oil prices will fall anytime soon.