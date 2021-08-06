Connections: What we've learned from Simone Biles about athletes and mental health

When Simone Biles decided to withdraw from most of her Olympic competitions, the move was met with both praise and criticism. It reopened discussions about mental health, athletes, and the kinds of standards to which they are held.
Are they unrealistic? Unfair? What's a healthy balance? The experts weigh in:
- Khadijah Tillman, LCSW-R, owner of Sankofa Family Counseling Services, PLLC
- Katie Rizzone, M.D., primary care sports medicine physician at UR Medicine
- Craig Cypher, Psy.D., clinical and sport psychologist with UR Medicine Orthopaedics and Physical Performance