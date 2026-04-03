URMC reopens research center three years after a flood forced it to close

It’s been more than three years since a burst pipe caused severe flooding at UR Medicine Clinical Research Center. Officials said the damage was so extensive that the building was deemed unusable and was forced to close down.

The team announced this week that the center has reopened and is better than ever.

“We were able to build from the ground up an advanced, modern clinical research facility that is beautiful, welcoming for study subjects, easy to navigate, and has facilities for everything,” said Dr. Martin Zand, the senior associate dean for clinical research at UR Medicine Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

Zand called the building “a destination for hope.” He said he’s most excited about the ability to have patients stay overnight after complex procedures.

“It's not just about the study,” Zand said. “It's about helping people who are participating in the trials do it with ease, with trust and in a comfortable, modern and efficient facility.”

Dr. Karen Wilson, co-director of the institute, said the updates to the center allow the team to do more innovative clinical trials.

“We are able to create new knowledge,” Wilson said. “We can say these inventions, these medications, these interventions, are going to be able to improve health care later on.”

As a trained pediatrician, Wilson said she is proud that the center has a designated pediatric exam room and a lactation room for breastfeeding moms.

The team also encourages the community to participate in clinical trials by visiting clinical trial websites, or logging into MyChart to see what’s available.