World Cup watch parties in the works for East End, High Falls

World Cup fans will be able to gather for watch parties this summer in Rochester’s High Falls and East End districts.

New York is one of the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has committed $500,000 for local celebrations. Canada is also a host, with games to be played in Toronto.

Hochul announced where the money is going in a news release Friday. For the Finger Lakes region, Visit Rochester received a combined $46,875 to put on the watch parties.

“It’s more than just putting up a screen,” said Visit Rochester spokesperson Rachel Laber Pulvino. “It’s really bringing the World Cup experience to life.”

Events are being planned for the night of June 12 at East and Alexander, and the weekend of June 19-21 in High Falls working with the Genesee Brewhouse, officials said. Full event details will be announced later.

East and Alexander has been the site of a “Sunday Football Block Party” each of the past two years, shutting down a portion of East Avenue, erecting two oversized TV screens, and bringing in a DJ, food, games and merchandise.