Local gas prices top $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Rochester and Monroe County edged above $4 on Friday, according to AAA.

That’s up 7 cents from last week, and nearly a dollar from a month ago.

The U.S.-led war against Iran and increased demand from Spring Break travel have pushed prices ever higher. Diesel now stands at $5.747 a gallon, compared to $4.024 a month ago.

Local prices lag slightly behind statewide averages. The nationwide average topped $4 on Thursday for the first time since August 2022. Rochester, too, saw its peak prices in mid-2022, when the average price for regular unleaded hit $4.989 a gallon, and diesel peaked at $6.331.